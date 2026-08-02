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The NHRA is in the process of negotiating its newest media rights deal, and reports suggest newcomers The CW and FloSports are in the mix, along with incumbent Fox Sports.

According to a report from Sports Business Journal, the NHRA is looking to split the rights between Fox, The CW and FloSports. Fox has exclusively held the television rights to the series since 2016. The NHRA also operates a streaming service, NHRA TV.

The report suggests that Fox and The CW would split the linear television rights. With neither Fox nor The CW operating a general streaming service, FloSports would provide a streaming option for the NHRA. A deal between the sides has not yet been signed.

According to SBJ, the NHRA is averaging 599,000 viewers on Fox and FS1 this year. That is up 17% from last year. That is on par with regular-season NHL viewership from the 2025-26 season (546,000 viewers), though the NHL averages significantly more viewers during the Stanley Cup Final. Nationally, the NHL also receives far more coverage than the NHRA.

Splitting television rights among multiple partners has become a popular way to maximize media rights revenue in recent years. NASCAR and Major League Baseball are the most prominent examples. In 2026, NASCAR Cup Series races will air on five different platforms across television and streaming. MLB has exclusive games on eight different platforms in 2026.

As The CW continues to build out its sports portfolio, it has become an attractive partner for smaller leagues attempting to do the same. PBA bowling, PBR bull riding and AVP volleyball have all signed linear television deals with The CW while also maintaining contracts with other, more prominent, over-the-air networks.

However, splitting rights does not always go over well with sports fans, especially when events are divided between over-the-air television, cable, and streaming. Viewership for NASCAR races on FS1 hit record lows in 2026. In April, for example, the Cup Series race at Bristol averaged 1.95 million viewers on FS1, marking the first time a Fox Sports Cup Series race has averaged fewer than 2 million viewers without a rain delay.

In a different approach, NASCAR reached an agreement that placed every Xfinity Series race on The CW. That has produced more consistent viewership than the split Cup Series schedule, though the Cup Series continues to draw larger audiences. That weekend at Bristol, Cup and Truck Series viewership on FS1 was down 5% and 2%, respectively, from last year, while Xfinity Series viewership on The CW was up 22%.

If the NHRA does go through with this deal, it could potentially generate more media rights revenue than its previous deal with Fox Sports alone. But for a growing series, it could also make events harder to find consistently, potentially making future growth more difficult.