Jesse Love is one of NASCAR’s bright young stars on the track, but he’s apparently still getting things figured out on the media relations side.

Love, 20, competes full-time for Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series, which races in Phoenix on Saturday. During Love’s media availability Friday, reporter Lee Spencer asked him about where he might make his NASCAR Cup Series debut.

The young driver broke out into a broad smile.

“My PR rep right now is like eyeballing me really hard,” Love said.

Spencer didn’t give up, mentioning to Love that his friend, 18-year-old Connor Zilisch, made his Cup debut last week. Had RCR and Love discussed where it might be best for him to debut?

“I forgot what they told me to say when people ask me this,” Love said, drawing some laughs around the media center. “Well, I’m glad you think I’m ready. That’s a compliment, I’m very flattered.”

Full exchange here when Jesse Love was asked about a (hypothetical) first Cup start after his buddy Connor Zilisch made his debut last week. “My PR rep right now is like eyeballing me really hard … I forgot what they told me to say when people ask me this.”

Love did have some thoughts on the matter,

“Obviously, I want to go to places that I’m good at, but I also know I need to go to places where I need to learn stuff, too,” Love said.

“I think for me, I’m more of a guy that I want to go to a place that I’m rather good at, and I have some laps at, and I can unload and have some sort of knowledge of what I’m getting myself into. But obviously, that’s RCR’s decision.”

No matter where Love debuts, he has the look of a future Cup star. He’s got two Xfinity Series victories and eight top-fives in his first 36 races. He’s already got a NASCAR championship, too. He became the youngest driver to win a NASCAR-sanctioned title when he won the ARCA Menards Series West in 2020 at age 15.

The interview skills will come in time.