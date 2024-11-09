Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Voting in the 2024 Presidential Election may not feel like a civic duty for everyone — especially for those who don’t have the day off, even though it should be a federal holiday.

But for some, choosing between fulfilling their work obligations and exercising their right to vote isn’t always easy.

Take Ty Majeski, for example.

The NASCAR Truck Series championship contender was fined $12,500 this week after skipping media obligations to vote in his home state of Wisconsin on Election Day.

Ty Majeski missed the Champ 4 production day Tuesday that is designed to produce content for championship weekend by NASCAR and broadcast partners. He wanted to vote in-person in Wisconsin on Tuesday. NASCAR fined him $12.5K (it is required for finalists). He will appeal. pic.twitter.com/8goEppLejO — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) November 7, 2024

“I felt like I needed to do my duty as a U.S. citizen to vote,” Majeski said via ESPN. “My team owners and I, we all made the decision to exercise that right.”

Since the truck series title is up for grabs at Phoenix Raceway on Friday night, it’s understandable that there’d be some media obligations. But we can’t make an exception for something that happens every four years for a voter in the battleground state?

“This has never happened before. Election Day, everyone knew it was Election Day for a long time,” Majeski said. “It’s unfortunate circumstances for everybody.”

A NASCAR spokesman told ESPN that Majeski’s team never disclosed that the driver would be unavailable due to voting.

“I wanted to make sure my vote was counted,” he said.

His vote counted in multiple ways.

[ESPN]