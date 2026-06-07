Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime NASCAR broadcaster and driver Ned Jarrett passed away earlier this week, and tributes have been pouring in throughout the racing world.

Jarrett raced at NASCAR’s top level from 1953 to 1966. Beginning in the 1960s, Jarrett also had a radio career with WNNC in Newton, North Carolina. Jarrett joined MRN Radio in 1978 before becoming a pit reporter at CBS in 1979. In 1984, he began working as a color commentator, a position he held through 2000. He also worked as a color commentator for ESPN from 1988 to 2000.

He continued to make occasional commentary appearances after 2000, including for ESPN during the Carquest Auto Parts 300 alongside his son Dale Jarrett, and with NBC as part of Labor Day throwback weekends in 2015, 2016, and 2017, again with his son.

Jarrett is perhaps best known for his call of the 1993 Daytona 500, where, at the insistence of CBS producer Bob Stenner, Jarrett coached his son to victory live on-air during the final lap of the race.

Known for his calm demeanor, Jarrett was nicknamed “Gentleman Ned.” He was inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 1997 and the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2011.

The impact of Jarrett on the motorsports world could clearly be felt in the reactions to his death.

“He was as kind as his nickname indicated,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s CEO. “And his endearing personality helped him excel in his second career as a broadcaster. Ned was an outstanding ambassador for the sport for more than six decades, and he will be dearly missed.”

“With his calming voice and attention to detail, Ned was one of motorsports great storytellers,” noted Motor Racing Network President Chris Schwartz. “On behalf of everyone associated with the Motor Racing Network, I extend my deepest sympathies to Ned’s family and friends.” Jarrett hosted a daily radio program, Ned Jarrett’s World of Racing, for 31 years.

“Very sad to learn of Ned Jarrett’s passing, a champion driver, broadcast analyst and storyteller,” said longtime Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Mike Joy. “He and Barney Hall were the mainstays of MRN when I joined, and we later partnered at CBS-TV. I learned so much from him … about racing, broadcasting, and about life. Our daughter’s middle name is Jarrett, honoring Ned and Martha. He was the best of role models and a wonderful friend. Condolences to Glenn, Dale, Patti and their families.”

“They say you never forget how someone made you feel. Ned Jarrett made me feel like I belonged,” said former NASCAR pit reporter Mike Massaro. “As a young broadcaster getting my first TV opportunity, his kindness and encouragement then is unforgettable. He will be dearly missed. My heartfelt condolences to the Jarrett family.”

Before the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, Fox Sports commentators Brent Stover, Phil Parsons and Bobby Labonte also took time to remember Jarrett.

Parsons said that when he first met Jarrett at 7 years old, “he was as nice to me as anyone had ever been and he stayed like that … He was one of the finest gentlemen we have ever had in our sport.”

Jarrett was 93. Across NASCAR, his legacy as a champion driver, trusted analyst and one of the sport’s most respected voices continues to resonate.