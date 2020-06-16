Tuesday’s NASCAR Hall of Fame announcement on NBCSN came with an unexpected bit of news, with studio analyst Dale Jarrett revealing that he’s been diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus and is under quarantine while he recovers. Here’s Jarrett’s on-air discussion of this with host Krista Voda:

“Thanks, Krista. Yeah, wish I could be there with you. I was planning on that. But last week, I tested positive for the coronavirus. But I’m doing great. I’m one of the very fortunate ones that my symptom has only been a slight cough throughout all of this. And it’s getting less and less each day, and I’m doing very well.”

The 63-year-old Jarrett had a legendary NASCAR career as a driver, including three Daytona 500 victories and a Cup Series championship (in 1999). He’s been a prominent analyst since his 2008 retirement, too, first working with ESPN and ABC and then joining NBC’s team in 2015. It’s good to hear that he’s doing well, but this is jut one more example of COVID-19’s impacts on the world of sports.

