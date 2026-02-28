Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NASCAR’s Full Speed docuseries is heading to a new home and taking a new shape.

Per Sports Business Journal, the third installment will move from Netflix to Prime Video and drop the multi-episode playoff format in favor of an 85-minute feature documentary focused entirely on the 2026 Daytona 500. It premieres March 5.

The series launched in January 2024 with a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Cup Series playoffs, part of NASCAR’s push to broaden its audience amid the sports docuseries boom that followed Formula 1’s Drive to Survive. Season 1 drew 3.4 million views on Netflix in the first half of 2024 alone, and NASCAR saw four consecutive races with rising TV ratings in the stretch after it dropped. Season 2 revisited the 2024 playoffs and arrived on Netflix in May 2025, but the numbers told a different story — 900,000 views after release and another 200,000 from July through December, per SBJ.

NASCAR opted to scrap the format entirely for Season 3.

Moving the series to Prime Video makes sense for reasons that go beyond Netflix’s diminishing returns. Prime Video became one of NASCAR’s five domestic media rights partners as part of the sport’s seven-year, $7.7 billion deal that took effect last season, picking up a five-race midseason package. Its debut at the Coca-Cola 600 drew 2.6 million viewers — down from the Fox number the year prior but well above what skeptics inside the industry projected — and the five-race package averaged 2.16 million viewers overall, with a median age more than six years younger than NASCAR’s linear audience. Putting Full Speed on the same platform as the race broadcasts it’s meant to complement is the logical extension of that relationship. The first two Netflix seasons will also be available on Prime Video.

The documentary centers on four drivers: Kyle Busch, Brad Keselowski, Connor Zilisch, and Noah Gragson. Tyler Reddick, who won the race for 23XI Racing by leading just one lap — the last one — will feature prominently despite not being one of the pre-race focal points.

Prime Video’s second season of NASCAR race coverage begins May 24 with the Coca-Cola 600.