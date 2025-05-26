Screengrab via X

All eyes were on Amazon last night as Prime Video aired their first ever NASCAR race with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. And by all accounts, the streamer delivered in a big way.

It was a landmark occasion as the first ever NASCAR race on an exclusive streaming platform. And while there have been worries and questions over whether or not fans would be able to find the races or access them behind a paywall, there are no concerns about the quality of the broadcast or the roster that Amazon has assembled for the races.

NASCAR races on Amazon feature a mix of old and new voices. Adam Alexander has been a respected NASCAR voice for a long time and received his first major role calling the lap-by-lap action. Alongside him in the booth were Steve Letarte and fan favorite Dale Earnhardt Jr., who were reunited after their years working together on NBC.

The studio crew featured Danielle Trotta hosting alongside newcomers Carl Edwards and Corey Lajoie. Edwards had been the white whale of NASCAR broadcasting after his shock retirement years ago while Lajoie is fresh off a full-time ride in the Cup series last year while just competing in three races so far in 2025.

But judging by how smooth the operation was with both the broadcast booth and studio setups, you would have thought that the trios would have been working together for years.

600 miles is a huge commitment to broadcast, but even with NASCAR’s longest race behind them, Amazon Prime video also aired an extended post-race show, giving NASCAR fans new, dedicated coverage that only a streaming platform with no barriers can provide.

Combine all those elements with a production that was sharp from the camerawork to the audio to the graphics, and the overwhelming social media sentiment with NASCAR fans was that Amazon Prime Video was a massive success in their racing debut.

Hey @NASCARONFOX, do us all a favor and sell the broadcast rights to Amazon. We don’t want you anymore. Sincerely, every NASCAR fan. — Cody (@TheNASCODY) May 26, 2025

I hate to tell y’all this but Amazon Prime is killing the Coke 600 broadcast. I don’t remember a broadcast this good since the 2000s. Give me #NASCARonPrime for every race @DaleJr @NASCAR — Mack’s Burner (@coltond009) May 26, 2025

Amazon Prime treating NASCAR races how it used to be treated; Dignity, quality and extensive coverage. This is how it used to feel 20 years ago and its sooooo damn refreshing. I love it. They can cover every Cup race from here until the end of time as far as Im concerned! — That Dude Named Dale (@xdrey24x) May 26, 2025

I hope Amazon Prime is able to broadcast The Daytona 500 in the future #NASCAR — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) May 26, 2025

Amazon Prime killed the NASCAR prerace. The audio on the cars during is even better. This is so refreshing — Mason 🐬 (@MasonZolman) May 25, 2025

Amazon Prime’s NASCAR coverage is absolutely amazing in my opinion. Everything from the announcers down to graphics has been enjoyable. — Josh Butts (@Josh_Butts_2001) May 26, 2025

We are so back, this was the most I have been engaged in a NASCAR race for a while. Awesome job Amazon! — Jeff Favignano (@JeffFavignano) May 26, 2025

30 minutes later and im STILL watching post race. Amazon Prime is covering NASCAR perfectly 🙏🏽 — Justin Champagne (@ChampagneRacin) May 26, 2025

Big. Big. Fan of Amazon Prime’s NASCAR broadcast team. Shame they only get 5 races. — 𝑇𝑜𝑚 𝐾𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑟 (@Kreager) May 26, 2025

Amazon has pushed the bar forward and now it’s up to the other networks who televise NASCAR to respond. Alexander, Earnhardt Jr., and Letarte will also call races for TNT when they pick up their five race summer swing beginning June 28th at Atlanta so it will be nice to hear them for a total of ten races between both platforms.

While there was some trepidation from NASCAR fans about the initial switch to Amazon, now it looks like the major complaint is that the streamer only has five races to air this summer instead of a larger percentage of the Cup schedule.