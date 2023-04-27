While NASCAR is negotiating a new TV media rights deal, their radio deal has already been announced.

Continuing a 20+ year relationship, NASCAR is staying with SiriusXM in a multi-year renewal. All races from the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Craftsman Truck Series will air live on SiriusXM. However, it should be noted that races will remain available over-the-air on AM or FM affiliates across the country. In addition, channel 90 will remain a 24/7 NASCAR station on SiriusXM.

It makes sense for both sides to continue their relationship, which is probably why it seemed easy. Regarding satellite radio, SiriusXM is the top dog in that sphere. Their service reaches millions of people, and with a 24/7 station, NASCAR fans can get the races plus all the news during the week.

NASCAR’s TV rights negotiations will probably be a bit more competitive. While Fox and NBC are expected to negotiate a renewal, other parties could potentially be in the hunt for broadcasting rights. It’s also possible that a streaming service could come in for a portion of the package. The current rights agreement ends in 2024.

