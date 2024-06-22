Christopher Bell accidentally acknowledged that Chase Briscoe will be joining Joe Gibbs Racing for 2025.

Some people just can’t keep a secret.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell might be one of those people, given a little snafu me made Friday.

Granted, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver didn’t reveal anything that most NASCAR insiders and even casual fans didn’t already regard as virtually a done deal. Still, the moment Bell let the secret slip out, he knew he’d goofed.

JGR driver and former NASCAR Cup champion Martin Truex Jr. announced last week he’s retiring after this season, opening a spot in the No. 19 Toyota. Chase Briscoe, who drives for Stewart-Haas Racing, which is shutting down after this season, immediately surfaced as the favorite to replace him.

So almost everyone expected Briscoe to join JGR next season. Still, there are details to work out, contracts to sign, etc., before an official announcement is made.

But Bell took all of the mystery away during a media session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. When asked about taking a bigger leadership role at JGR following Truex’s departure, Bell said, “I don’t think there really is a leadership role in that aspect. And whenever Chase comes into the car …”

Bell immediately realized what he’d said and grinned sheepishly as reporters in the room enjoyed a good laugh.

“Whenever we have a new driver into the 19 car,” Bell continued, “whenever we have a new driver in the 19 car, whoever that is, their experience level will dictate how much input they have in the team.”

Oops. When answering a question on whether his JGR leadership role will increase, Christopher Bell accidentally mentions “Chase” joining the team. Chase Briscoe signing hasn’t been announced yet but is expected. pic.twitter.com/fU7ZYYiZ8G — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 21, 2024



As noted, everyone knew this was going to happen. But for those who had any doubt, the secret is out.

[Bob Pockrass; Photo Credit: Bob Pockrass]