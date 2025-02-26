Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

MotoGP could be wheeling into a new media partner this year.

According to a report by Adam Stern in Sports Business Journal, “MotoGP is in advanced discussions with Fox Sports about licensing its U.S. media rights to Fox starting this year.” The motorbike racing circuit switched from NBC Sports to TNT Sports last year in a move that saw all MotoGP races air live on truTV. Previously, NBC had aired races on tape delay, which prompted MotoGP to make its initial move to TNT Sports.

Per Stern, Fox Sports had emerged as a “potential landing spot” in recent months, and multiple sources familiar with negotiations said that the two sides are still trying to get a deal done as of this week. Currently, the MotoGP website still lists truTV as the U.S. television partner for this weekend’s race in Thailand.

The uncertainty comes amid an ownership struggle over the racing circuit. Last April, Liberty Media, who owns Formula 1, agreed to buy a controlling stake in Dorna, the current owner of MotoGP. That deal is currently under review by European regulators. Liberty reportedly fended off other bidders for MotoGP, including TKO Group, the Endeavor-sponsored tie-up of WWE and UFC.

MotoGP currently holds 22 races in 18 countries, including one in the United States at Circuit of the Americas. It’s unclear what a potential deal with Fox would look like in terms of which networks would air races, and whether or not they’d all be shown live.