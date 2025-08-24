Credit: MotoGP

A MotoGP camera operator narrowly avoided being hit by Pedro Acosta’s KTM motorcycle, which went flying into the air during a terrifying-looking crash at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Acosta lost control of his bike at Turn 8 during qualifying at the Balaton Park circuit on Saturday, sending it into a high-speed tumble where it flipped several times before hitting the wall, vaulting up over it, and clipping the trackside camera in a tower before tumbling into a fenced area nearby. A cameraperson in the tower, known as Joao, narrowly avoided being hit.

MotoGP released several angles of the crash, showing the speed, intensity, and scariness of the incident. The video ends with Joao offering a thumbs-up to show that he was okay.

Our cameraman, Joao, avoiding @37_pedroacosta‘s bike impact is probably the most shocking video you’ll see today! 😮 We’re so glad to see he’s ok! 🙏#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/o9SslLPDhT — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 23, 2025

MotoGP confirmed that Joao was unharmed in the incident in a social media post that said, “Our cameraman, Joao, avoiding [Pedro Acosta’s] bike impact is probably the most shocking video you’ll see today! We’re so glad to see he’s ok!”

Another clip showed Acosta meeting with Joao and checking to make sure he was okay. Joao confirmed that “the bike didn’t touch me,” but “did hit the camera.”

“Sorry for the scare,” Acosta told the camera operator. “Just knowing you’re okay is more than enough.”