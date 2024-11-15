The 2024 Indianapolis 500. (Doug McSchooler for The Indianapolis Star, via USA Today Sports.)

The Sunday before Memorial Day has long been the greatest day in racing as three of the biggest racing series in the world held crown jewel events. Formula 1 held the Monaco Grand Prix, IndyCar had the Indianapolis 500, and NASCAR held the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

For years, American drivers have had rare opportunities to pull the double and attempt to race both the Indianapolis 500 and Coke 600 in the same day. Former NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has been the latest to attempt the feat with McLaren and Hendrick Motorsports. However, rain at both venues prevented Larson from ever racing in his NASCAR race after impressing at Indy.

And now a calendar shift might allow Formula 1 drivers to show up at the Indianapolis 500.

In announcing a contract renewal with the Monaco Grand Prix for the F1 calendar, it was also revealed that the famed race would move to the first full weekend in June beginning in 2026. This calendar shift makes what was previously impossible in modern times a potential reality – Formula 1 drivers racing in the Indianapolis 500.

Formula 1 will continue to race around the iconic streets of Monaco until 2031, inclusive, following a six-year extension to the existing agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco (@ACM_Media) that runs through the 2025 season. Read more: https://t.co/pnvxkxvb30 pic.twitter.com/oQ7NmTaDuR — F1 Media (@F1Media) November 14, 2024

Of course, there is a caveat that future schedule changes could occur that would see a different F1 race pop up in the Memorial Day weekend date. On the 2024 F1 schedule, there’s an awkward back and forth between North America and Europe where the series races in Miami, then San Marino and Monaco, followed by another trip to Canada. The Miami and Canada races could be grouped together to help ease travel logistics.

Formula 1 does not have a reputation for taking the goals and accomplishments of other series seriously. Look at the drama surrounding the denial of Michael Andretti trying to enter a team. But the possibility of F1 stars at Indy is tantalizing.

The Indianapolis 500 has a long and rich history of the best drivers in the world, regardless of their main racing series, showing up to test themselves at the greatest spectacle in motorsports. In fact, F1 legends like Jim Clark and Graham Hill won the Indy 500 while active in Formula 1 and the 500 was once part of the FIA World Championship calendar during the 1950s.

And let’s be honest, Formula 1 is arguably at least as popular than IndyCar in the United States at the present moment. In the 2024 season, IndyCar averaged 1.19 million viewers per race in 2024, boosted dramatically by Indianapolis 500 ratings at 5.3 million viewers. So far this season, ESPN is averaging 1.12 million viewers per race. And F1 is by far the more culturally relevant series. The success of Drive to Survive and ESPN’s F1 coverage have made stars like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton more household names than the likes of Alex Palou and Scott Dixon.

Whatever F1’s motivations are for the calendar shift, the Indianapolis 500 would be a huge winner if F1 stars were motivated to take on the oval. Imagine Verstappen, Hamilton, or some of the other top stars trying to race their way in and compete. It would be a true spectacle and make it a de facto Super Bowl of racing. Ratings would predictably be huge and the highest they have been in many years. A day where everyone from Kyle Larson to Lando Norris can compete in the same race would be a great day for motorsports. Maybe it’s a 4D chess play from F1 owners Liberty Media as a rising tide lifts all boats. For now we can only dream of the possibilities.