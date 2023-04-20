Formula One racing legend Michael Schumacher is taking action against a German magazine for its use of Artificial Intelligence in an “interview” with Schumacher.

Schumacher, pictured above prior to a 2012 race, was involved in a ski accident in December of 2013. The accident threatened his life and left him in a medically induced coma until the following June. Since then, he has maintained a highly private life, never appearing in public.

So, when nearly 10 years after the accident, Die Aktuelle (translated to, The Actual), a German magazine promised an interview with Schumacher, it was notable.

“The magazine claimed it had the first interview with the seven-time F1 champion, promising ‘No meagre, nebulous half-sentences from friends. But answers from him! By Michael Schumacher, 54!'” Nate Saunders of ESPN noted.

Only, the claims that it was an actual interview with Schumacher were at best, misleading. While there were indeed “No meagre, nebulous half-sentences from friends,” there were also no answers from Schumacher. At least not the real one. The responses from “Schumacher” were generated by AI, which was not revealed until after the fact.

“Only after the ‘interview’ with Schumacher in its magazine is it revealed the article has been generated by an AI chatbot,” Saunders added. “A Schumacher family spokesperson confirmed to ESPN that legal action will be taken.”

With AI on the rise, the results of this case could set a great deal of precedent, no matter how they fall.

[ESPN]