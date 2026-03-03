Credit: Fox Sports

For three consecutive races to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series, Tyler Reddick has driven 23XI to victory. And for three consecutive races, team co-owner Michael Jordan has been front and center, offering his thoughts before and after each win.

In each of those instances, Fox’s Jamie Little has been there with the basketball legend, collecting his thoughts and bringing them to home audiences.

It’s gotten to the point that Little is getting Jordan to talk on camera more than he does on NBC, where he signed a lucrative contract to be a “special contributor” this NBA season.

Michael Jordan checks in with Jamie Little before the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/0DSJ5QQF4i — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 15, 2026

Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy spoke with Little about how she’s cultivated a close relationship with the traditionally camera-shy superstar.

That connection goes back to 2021, per McCarthy, when Little heard that Jordan had described her as a reporter who “knows everything about NASCAR.” That led to introductions and helped kickstart on-camera opportunities a few years back.

“So two years ago, nobody was able to get interviews with him on the broadcast,” Little told FOS. “Tyler Reddick had won at Talladega. I knew MJ was there. He went into Victory Lane. I said, ‘I’m going to go for it.’ That’s just kind of my personality. I always ask. The worst they can do is say no. So I went up to him. He gives me a big hug. I’m like, ‘I think I’m in.’ So I said, ‘Do you mind if I ask you a question on camera?’ He’s like, ‘Sure.’”

Little got a similar reaction last year to keep things going. All of which led to the Daytona 500, when a producer told Little, “I’m going to have you interview MJ. They have requested you’re the one who does it.”

Daytona 500 ✅

Atlanta ✅ Michael Jordan talks with @JamieLittleTV after Tyler Reddick’s incredible drive to win in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/UaipmQG3vn — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 23, 2026

It’s worked out pretty well for Little and Fox, as they’ve been able to get the kind of authentic, organic interviews out of Jordan over the past few weeks that NBA reporters spent most of their careers trying to land.

Funnily enough, Little doesn’t see what everyone else sees when they talk about Jordan’s reputation.

“Since these last few weeks have been happening, and I interview him all the time, multiple people have come up to me and said he was very tough during his playing days,” she said. He takes a reporter, he trusts them, that’s who he gives information to, that’s who he gives access to. I’m very humbled and honored I’ve become that person.”