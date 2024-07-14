Charlotte, NC – July 31, 2019 – Seaport Studio: Portrait of Marty Smith (Photo by Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images)

The NASCAR TV landscape will see a major transformation next season, as Prime Video, Warner Bros. Discovery and The CW begin their new broadcast deals, joining longtime partners Fox Sports and NBC Sports.

That will create opportunities for reporters, announcers, and production talent. And one of the big names being mentioned for a prominent role is a familiar face — longtime ESPN reporter Marty Smith.

According to Sports Business Journal, Smith has talked with both WBD and Prime Video “about being part of their booths … a move that could involve hosting and play-by-play responsibilities.”

SBJ also mentioned Fox Sports’ Adam Alexander and NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte as being in the running for roles with the newcomers. Alexander in particular has been mentioned as the likely play-by-play commentator for the Xfinity Series on The CW.

Former NASCAR star and NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. has already signed a contract to serve as an analyst for Amazon and TNT.

Smith began covering NASCAR in various capacities in 1999, and joined ESPN in 2006. He was a familiar face as a pit-road reporter for the network until it lost NASCAR rights in 2014. He has also covered a number of other sports for the network.

In all, the NASCAR broadcast package, which runs from 2025 through 2031, is worth $7.7 billion.

