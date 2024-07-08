Kaitlyn Vincie interviews husband Blake Harris for the Grant Park 165 videoboard. (Jeff Gluck on X/Twitter.)

Like many industries and workplaces, there are many romantic relationships within the sports world. Those sometimes include members of the media. And that sometimes leads to interesting interviews.

The latest case there came at NASCAR’s Grant Park 165 street course race in Chicago Sunday. There, Alex Bowman’s win meant that Kaitlyn Vincie (normally on Fox’s NASCAR coverage, this was a NBC race, so she was reporting for the video board at the event) interviewed her husband Blake Harris afterwards on what this first win as a crew chief (he’s in his second year in that role with Bowman) meant to him:

Blake Harris after his first career win as a crew chief…being interviewed by his wife, @kaitlynvincie (who was doing the at-track video board reporting this weekend). pic.twitter.com/EfhVaMgdhw — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 8, 2024

Michael Verlatti, who helped put on this event, congratulated Vincie on the interview, and she thanked him for having her involved in this race:

Thank you so much for having me be a part of the team! Such an incredible weekend. @Verlatti https://t.co/yHq2FgmI5t — Kaitlyn Vincie (@kaitlynvincie) July 8, 2024

While there don’t appear to be any clips of the actual interview online, this got positive response from many fans:

That’s a feel good moment. Good for Blake and Kaitlyn. — MTJ HUB (@MTJhub) July 8, 2024

That must have been so special for both of them. 👏👏 — Sports8 (@NASCAR1845) July 8, 2024

That was an awesome day for Blake, Alex, and Kaitlyn. Yahoo! — TG Van Horne (@tgvanhorne) July 8, 2024

I’m SO happy that you got to be there with him!! You are both amazing! — Sarah (@bluesapphire331) July 8, 2024

Video board interviewer is just one of the many roles Vincie has played over the years. She’s been working on Fox’s motorsports coverage since 2012 (back when FS1 was still Speed) as a host and reporter, including a long run with NASCAR RaceHub before that ended last month. She worked as a Langley Speedway TV pit reporter and interviewer before that, and worked on NASCAR’s SceneDaily website.

Vincie also now also co-hosts the NASCAR on Fox-presented Harvick Happy Hour podcast with former driver/current Fox commentator Kevin Harvick. And she’s also written a fiction thriller, Save The Queen City, about a serial killer hunting women in Charlotte. But Sunday did provide her with another first, getting to interview her husband after his first win as a crew chief. That’s pretty cool.

[Jeff Gluck on X/Twitter]