Joey Logano talking with media at Darlington on April 5, 2025. (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images.)

A remarkable part of racing broadcasts is the access to drivers’ in-car audio. That often provides much clearer audio of emotions in a moment than anything seen with athletes in other sports, where the best we often see is something occasional picked up on a field mic or on a later NFL Films special. And it can lead to some remarkable moments, as we saw with Fox’s broadcast of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Sunday.

There, only shortly after it happened, Fox aired (but bleeped) the way Joey Logano went off on Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric. That rant was seemingly for Cindric not giving Logano a counted-on push, leading to rival Bubba Wallace winning the second stage:

Fox aired (but bleeped) Joey Logano cursing out Team Penske teammate Austin Cindric at the end of the second stage at Talladega. “Way to go you dumb f***. Way to f****** go. What a stupid s***. GOD. He just gave it to him. Gave a Toyota the stage win. Nice job.” pic.twitter.com/SZ55mKw8gE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 27, 2025

Fox analyst Clint Bowyer noted after that clip that Logano’s “mad because he really thought Austin Cindric would push him to the start/finish line.” Fellow analyst Kevin Harvick then noted he didn’t think the situation there played out the way Logano thought. “He had too big of a run. …He tried to stay with him, and it cost Cindric.”

Harvick then went on to say he thinks Logano won’t be as upset about this after the race, when he can watch tape of what happened.

“In my opinion, Cindric should have went by him because he had a lot of momentum and probably won it himself. He stayed in line behind that teammate. Joey will go back and watch it again and have a different opinion of that. I know he’s upset, but that’s why he’s a competitor, and a three-time champion.”

And that all may be true. But the in-car audio gives viewers great access to what these drivers are thinking in the moment, and to intra-team tensions in those emotional moments, more than we often see in many other sports. And that led to a remarkable moment Sunday.

Oh, and hilariously, it was Cindric who wound up winning this race and getting his third career Cup Series win. So he’ll probably remember that a little more than Logano yelling at him.