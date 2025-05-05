Jamie McMurray feeding a kangaroo on a NASCAR broadcast on FS1.

It’s far from unheard of to see animals on sports broadcasts. But it is more unusual for one of those telecasts to wind up with a broadcaster holding and feeding a baby kangaroo. That’s what happened with NASCAR on Fox analyst Jamie McMurray Sunday on FS1’s coverage of the Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, with broadcast colleague Chris Myers setting up the unusual situation:

There, McMurray is holding a baby kangaroo, and feeding the kangaroo with a mix of cranberry juice and water. As he notes, “Holding a kangaroo was the last thing on my bingo card.”

Myers then notes that this is an American-born kangaroo from a nearby farm and asks, “Know anything about breeding?”

“No, Chris, I don’t know anything about breeding kangaroos,” McMurray responds.

“One guy told me, breeding kangaroos, you maybe put a 50 in the pouch and have an imagination that maybe things will work out,” Myers quipped.

The kangaroo here adds to a wide collection of animals seen on sports broadcasts over the years. In the last year alone, that list has included everything from puppies to an osprey to a squirrel and a rabbit. And this certainly added a bit of a different dimension to Fox’s NASCAR broadcast Sunday.