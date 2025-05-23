James Hinchcliffe on the Awful Announcing Podcast

On this week’s episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast, host Brandon Contes interviews Fox IndyCar analyst and 2016 Indy 500 pole-sitter James Hinchcliffe. With the 2025 Indy 500 approaching, Brandon and James discuss a wide range of topics including taking risks even after a near-fatal crash, working with Danica Patrick, how the series is going with Roger Penske owning a team, IndyCar, and more.

NOTE: We recorded with James on Tuesday 5/22, one day before Roger Penske announced he fired team president Tim Cindric, managing director Ron Ruzewski, and general manager Kyle Moyer. Awful Announcing reached out to Fox Sports to see if the news changed James’ view and did not receive an update.

Here’s the full breakdown:

:44: More fun preparing to race or commentate the Indy 500?

1:20: Racing in IMSA

2:31: Would James ever return to IndyCar racing?

3:35: Difficulties of racing part-time compared to full-time drivers

4:22: Learning to crash

5:00: 2015 near-fatal crash

7:08: Pushing through boundaries of risk

8:17: Making the decision to retire

9:17: Comfort level with criticizing fellow competitors and friends

10:14: Calling first IndyCar race

10:52: Is broadcasting fulfilling?

11:49: Working with Danica Patrick

12:16: Popularity boost replacing Patrick

13:20: Working with Fox compared to NBC

14:51: Fan response of Fox IndyCar coverage

17:19: Team Penske penalties

22:07: Roger Penske owning Team Penske, IndyCar, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway

23:51: Will Fox discuss Penske penalties during race broadcast?

24:38: Difficulty for Newgarden to win three Indy 500’s in a row

25:17: Hélio Castroneves going for five Indy 500 wins

25:42: Kyle Larson trying to do the Indy-Charlotte double

26:05: Cold forecast at Indy

26:35: Gaps in schedule for IndyCar

