Last month, motorsports commentator Jack Nicholls was fired by Formula E Championship after a formal complaint and a subsequent external investigation uncovered allegations of inappropriate touching and behavior from three different individuals. Nicholls also worked on the IMG-produced BBC Radio coverage of Formula 1 races, though, and he’s also been frequently featured in Box to Box Films’ Netflix docuseries Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

Nicholls stepped aside from that BBC F1 coverage after that Formula E firing, missing some races. But no final decision on him was made then. That decision has now been made by IMG, and he’s out:

Statement from @IMG on their @bbc5live @F1 offering: "IMG has decided to part ways with Jack Nicholls in light of the incidents that led to his departure from Formula E." #BBCF1 — Motorsport Broadcasting (@f1broadcasting) June 16, 2023

In terms of what this means for any further use of Nicholls’ commentary in Drive To Survive, that’s not quite clear at the moment. Here’s what Deadline’s Max Goldbart wrote on this on June 1, after Nicholls lost that Formula E job:

Nicholls’ commentary is used on both Netflix smash Drive to Survive and the BBC’s Formula 1 coverage. Although he has not been investigated by the BBC or Formula 1 producer IMG, The Guardian reported that he stepped aside from its coverage of last weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix as a result of Formula E’s findings. Deadline understands Nicholls, who freelances on Drive to Survive, is not currently contracted for the next season.

Here’s what Nicholls said on this around that Formula E decision:

“Although disappointed with the decision, I respect it and accept why it was taken. I want to take full responsibility for what I did and apologise unreservedly for a couple of isolated incidents that has made those concerned feel uncomfortable. I never meant any harm and I am committed to making amends and to be more mindful of my behaviour in future.”

Netflix released the fifth season of Drive To Survive in February. Box to Box is working on a sixth season covering this year’s F1 campaign, with that season expected to premiere in early 2024.

[Motorsport Broadcasting on Twitter; image of Nicholls from Formula E]