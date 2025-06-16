During Sunday’s IndyCar race in St. Louis, Fox's cameraman took an unexpected tumble while following driver Devlin DeFrancesco after a crash. Photo credit: IndyCar on Fox
You always have to keep your head on a swivel in IndyCar. On the track, off the track, it doesn’t matter. Pileups can happen anywhere.

Devlin DeFrancesco found that out the hard way in St. Louis, getting caught in two crashes Sunday night. One in the car, one on foot.

The first was standard fare. DeFrancesco spun and backed the No. 30 Honda into the wall, bringing out the night’s first caution.

The second? Not so standard.

After exiting the car and jogging back to his pit box, DeFrancesco hit the brakes and accidentally took out the Fox Sports camera guy following him. The operator had no time to react, caught the back of DeFrancesco’s heel, and went down hard. The camera stayed on, catching the poor guy face down on the pavement, staring into his own lens.

What an absolutely brutal way to earn a B-roll clip.

“Welcome back to St. Louis, where we’ve had two crashes today,” play-by-play voice Will Buxton deadpanned. “One for Devlin DeFrancesco. One for our cameraman… reported to be OK. The camera, possibly not so much.”

Both DeFrancesco and the camera guy were fine. But for a second, it was tough to say who had the rougher afternoon. Was it the guy who hit the wall or the one who hit the pavement?

Just a weird, blink-and-you-miss-it moment in a race that already had plenty.

And hey, IndyCar’s built on split-second decisions. This one just didn’t happen in Turn 1.

