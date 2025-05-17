Credit: Doug McSchooler for The Indianapolis Star

Central Indiana TV viewers, start your engines.

Penske Entertainment and Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Friday that they expect to be sold out for this year’s Indianapolis 500 and are lifting the local blackout so that fans in the area can watch the race live without being at the track.

“We will lift the local delay in the Indianapolis market so those folks here in Indianapolis can watch the Indianapolis 500 live when its run,” IndyCar and IMS president Doug Boles said in a release. “We also know that the Pacers are playing in town that evening. But for a lot of our fans who are here for the race, their tradition when they get home is to watch the Indianapolis 500. I’m sure people will be trying to figure out how bounce between a Pacers game, which we hope is a win for Indianapolis, and the Indianapolis 500.

“The sheer size and scale of this crowd is going to be massive and will offer an epic backdrop for the very first Indy 500 on Fox. The 109th Running will be a full-scale, nonstop spectacle that draws the eyes of the world to Speedway, Ind.”

The race will be shown on Fox Sports in its first year as IndyCar broadcast partner.

This will be the eighth time local fans have been able to watch the Indy 500 live outside of the venue and the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic-altered 2021 race when race attendance was limited.

President Donald Trump had been invited to the race and reportedly considered attending but will not.

The 109th Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 12:45 p.m. ET.