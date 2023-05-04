Another Formula 1 docuseries is in the works.

On Wednesday, Formula 1 announced a partnership with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company. The two companies will partner on a docuseries about the F1 Academy, an all-female series with 15 drivers competing in 2023.

Here’s more from the release about the docuseries and the series itself.

The adrenaline-fueled, story-driven docuseries follows all fifteen drivers across the five F1 Academy teams, offering exclusive, behind the scenes access. The docuseries will highlight the drama of the races, as well as the personal stories of these incredible drivers and the teams around them, as they break barriers in one of the most demanding sports in the world. In 2023, F1 Academy will race at seven global locations concluding the inaugural season at the United States Grand Prix in October. Next season the series’ racing schedule will align with the F1 calendar, creating an opportunity for female drivers to participate in Formula 1 weekends alongside the pinnacle of motorsport.

If Formula 1 is going to launch a female-focused series like F1 Academy, it makes sense to also launch a companion docuseries. If it can do for F1 Academy what Drive to Survive did for F1 itself, both entities will likely be thrilled with the partnership. Even if it doesn’t, it can’t hurt to get even more of the brand’s content out into the world.

No premiere date or outlet has been announced.

[F1 Academy]