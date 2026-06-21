Credit: The CW

The NASCAR Cup Series is in San Diego this weekend for the Anduril 250 on Sunday at Naval Base Coronado. On Saturday, a fan made a poor decision during the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 at the active military base, and The CW Sports broadcast gave viewers a clear look at it.

First, a huge crash forced a red flag.

BIG crash after the restart with @sam_mayer_ hitting the wall hard. pic.twitter.com/JL9k9XpJmM — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) June 20, 2026

During the pause in action, a fan wearing flip-flops scaled two fences to reach the track. And once on the track, the fan approached the car of driver Sheldon Creed before concluding the interaction with a fist bump. The fan then hopped the fences again to exit the track.

The CW broadcasters were in disbelief.

On his radio, Creed said, “I think he’s wasted. I didn’t even understand what he was saying. Please let the officials know that we do have no part in this guy.”

“I think he’s wasted.” A fan just hopped the fence to chat with @sheldoncreed 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QPZyCbP6TI — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) June 21, 2026

The CW also showed the fan getting arrested by federal agents.

Attention race fans: Don’t do this. 🤦‍♂️ This guy really wanted to chat with Sheldon Creed. pic.twitter.com/0IwYDittA3 — SPEED on FOX (@SPEEDonFOX) June 21, 2026

Apparently it’s illegal to be a Sheldon Creed fan pic.twitter.com/p1hg3z7HuR — Daniel Céspedes (@_DanielCespedes) June 21, 2026

If I’m not mistaken, since this occurred on a military base, the individual is facing federal charges. https://t.co/uNtFeinmH1 — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) June 21, 2026

While that fan might be in a whole lot of trouble, Creed told the media that he thought the incident was “hilarious.”

I have two questions for Sheldon Creed and he knows what one of them is pic.twitter.com/kLsrIZlSOA — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) June 21, 2026

“My spotter was like, ‘Ask him the damage,'” Creed explained. “And I’m like, ‘How’s all my damage look?’ Like, yelling at him. And he looks at it, and he’s like, ‘Bad!’ I’m like, ‘Alright.’ And then he said something else, and I didn’t make out what he said. Probably boozing a little bit. And then he looks around and goes, ‘Are you guys still racing?’ I was like, ‘What?’ Like, obviously. And then my spotter, Andy, again was like, ‘You better tell him to get out of there. They’re starting to head that way.’ So, then I just started pointing. Did you see how fast he shot up the fence?

“To be honest, I thought it was hilarious. I know this stuff is taken pretty [seriously]. But from my seat, it was hilarious.”