Lewis Hamilton was sitting in his car on Sunday getting ready to race in the Formula 1 Belgian GP, making small-talk with his pit crew as they did final checks. While one might think that the kind of conversations happening before a race is specific to the vehicle or the strategy involved, even professional drivers just want to talk about the minutia of their day sometimes. For Hamilton, that meant sharing the details of a recent trip to the bathroom beforehand. Naturally, the comments were also picked up on the Sky Sports broadcast for everyone to enjoy.

Lewis Hamilton: "I'm glad I went to the toilet. The one I went to, someone had dropped a crazy bomb in there. The worst thing ever. It's going to haunt me for life…" ??? pic.twitter.com/FpSP2MnCRn — ?? (@KhxnhFCB) August 29, 2021

We’ve all been there, Lewis. And sometimes it’s just nice to know that, to paraphrase the words of People Magazine… celebrities, they’re just like us!

?| Lewis Hamilton has reported somebody "dropped a bomb" in the toilet he went to, which will "traumatise" him for the rest of his days. — formularacers (@formularacers_) August 29, 2021

Lewis Hamilton being haunted by a poo in a public toilet is not what I thought people would be talking about at this stage of the race #BelgianGP #WTF1 — Tom Bellingham (@TommyWTF1) August 29, 2021

The idea of Lewis Hamilton queuing for the toilet 10 minutes before a Grand Prix starts makes me feel better about all those nervous pees before giving conference talks. — Dr. Erin E. Cutts ?‍? (@cutts_dr) August 29, 2021

[Sky/The Big Lead]