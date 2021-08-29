RacingBy Sean Keeley on

Lewis Hamilton was sitting in his car on Sunday getting ready to race in the Formula 1 Belgian GP, making small-talk with his pit crew as they did final checks. While one might think that the kind of conversations happening before a race is specific to the vehicle or the strategy involved, even professional drivers just want to talk about the minutia of their day sometimes. For Hamilton, that meant sharing the details of a recent trip to the bathroom beforehand. Naturally, the comments were also picked up on the Sky Sports broadcast for everyone to enjoy.

“I’m glad I went to toilet. The one I went to, someone had dropped a crazy bomb in there. It was the worst thing ever…It’s going to haunt me for life.”

We’ve all been there, Lewis. And sometimes it’s just nice to know that, to paraphrase the words of People Magazine… celebrities, they’re just like us!

[Sky/The Big Lead]

About Sean Keeley

A graduate of Syracuse University, Sean Keeley is the creator of the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and author of 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse related things for SB Nation, Curbed, Neighborhoods.com, and many other outlets. He currently lives in Chicago.

View all posts by Sean Keeley