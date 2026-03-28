Credit: F1

F1 fans have been up in arms about new technical regulations this year that have taken raw speed out of the cars in favor of battery deployment and more sustainability. And the racing at the famed Suzuka has brought the furor to a fever pitch thanks to onboard footage from the pole lap of Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli.

F1 has undergone transformational changes not just in US rights deals but also on track this season. The world’s premier racing series is now streaming exclusively on Apple in the United States, rather than on linear television on ESPN. But from the pushback on social media, the fans who have come along for a ride aren’t happy with what the series has done to the “racing.”

New technical regulations this year have focused more on creating more environmentally friendly cars and overtaking in races. However, the racing is seen as more artificial as cars save and use their battery instead of truly fighting at top speed. And instead of going full throttle, cars now slow down on some of the fastest straights and most iconic corners on the F1 calendar as their batteries charge.

Few corners are as iconic as the famed 130R at Suzuka. The famed left-hander is traditionally taken at full speed and has tested the greatest drivers in history throughout the years.

Not so this year, early practice footage showed cars beginning to slow down the long straight before 130R, now coasting through the corner. Fans were apoplectic that one of the biggest tests in F1 was being run at cruise control.

During Saturday’s qualifying, Kimi Antonelli won pole. But when F1 shared his onboard lap, the view cut to trackside cameras and just so happened to miss the clipping at 130R that had earned scorn from fans.

They cut to an OFFBOARD before 130R???? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/fRulfMe6F5 — Matt Gallagher (@MattP1Gallagher) March 28, 2026

I’ve NEVER seen F1 release a pole lap onboard and then switch to off board shots of the car mid-lap. They’re doing absolutely everything to not show the bad super-clipping and derating into 130R and the Casio Triangle. It’s EMBARRASSING. https://t.co/wBxOBxheS2 — PolePositionist (@PolePositionist) March 28, 2026

They really cut the onboard footage before reaching 130R so we won’t get to see the clipping. First time seeing onboard footage cut off like this https://t.co/AtN7Wuq4aK — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) March 28, 2026

F1 should read up on The Streisand effect. This is terrible. At least if you make these rules, and stick with them, then don’t try hide the mistake. You had 3 years to make tweaks but you decided this was the best way for the sport. Own it… this is poor leadership. https://t.co/7vbGFy9yN7 — David Perel (@davidperel) March 28, 2026

Several hours later, F1 updated the post with a reply that said it was a “technical issue” that prevented them from showcasing Antonelli’s full onboard lap. The series then posted a video of teammate George Russell’s lap chasing Antonelli’s ghost car.

Unfortunately Kimi’s onboard camera had a technical issue part way through his lap, meaning we are unable to bring you the lap onboard in full. To analyse his lap, please see our ghost car comparison with a full lap onboard view from George Russell’s fastest qualifying effort… — Formula 1 (@F1) March 28, 2026

F1 really should have seen what was to come by sharing this split footage. If there really was a technical issue, that should have been communicated right away to get ahead of the backlash. Or the video should not have been shared at all. Instead, the series made it look like it was trying to hide embarrassing footage from already disappointed fans.

Apple may be claiming great viewership numbers to kick off its F1 deal, but surely the hardcore fans who have switched over to F1 are not liking what they are seeing. There has already been talk of changing or adjusting the regulations, given the dissatisfaction voiced by both fans and drivers. Four-time champion Max Verstappen has even compared the racing to Mario Kart.

If fans are going to be this upset about a social media video showing an onboard camera being switched off, it’s a small testament to just how deep that dissatisfaction runs. If a major change isn’t made soon, F1 risks losing a huge chunk of the progress it has made in reaching fans, especially in the United States.