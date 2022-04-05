The Formula 1: Drive To Survive Netflix docuseries from Box to Box Film has been a huge boost to F1’s popularity. That series just released its fourth season, focused on the 2021 F1 campaign. And it seemed pretty clear there was another season coming: Drive to Survive has been so popular that it’s become shorthand for some people in describing any kind of all-access documentary in any sport (even though there have been plenty of previous other examples, from 24/7 to Hard Knocks and more), and Box to Box Films itself has signed deals for further series in tennis and golf (plus a Lewis Hamilton-focused F1 documentary for AppleTV+).

And the idea of a Season 5 of Drive To Survive had been gaining further momentum, from particular athletes like Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez saying they wouldn’t participate to people noticing the camera crews at the tracks. But just because a crew’s filming something doesn’t mean it will ever air. So it is notable to have F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirming that Drive To Survive will air a fifth season. Here’s what Adam Stern writes on that at Sports Business Journal:

F1 plans to bring the “Drive To Survive” docu-series back for a fifth season, as CEO Stefano Domenicali dismissed the idea that it might not return. A source confirmed that filming for next year has already begun. The popular Netflix series debuted its fourth season last month, and the total audience for it has already exceeded that of Season 3, according to Liberty Media President & CEO Greg Maffei. However, the show has come under criticism for perceived embellishments and sensationalism in editing. The fifth season has yet to be formally announced. But speaking to SBJ last week on the night of the Las Vegas Grand Prix announcement, Domenicali responded “no” when asked if this could be the final season of the show and added that the docu-series “has been great stuff — it’s had a tremendous impact.” The series helped spark F1’s growth in America in ’20 during pandemic lockdowns. It is produced for Netflix and F1 by Box to Box Films.

So there will be more Drive To Survive for at least this current F1 season. We’ll see how the show evolves, especially after some notable drivers have opted out, and how viewers respond.

