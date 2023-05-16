Carl Edwards is notorious for being a very private person. When he raced, he was the only NASCAR Cup driver not to have a Twitter account or much of a social media presence. And when he shockingly retired after the 2016 season, he didn’t specifically say why he was retiring in the prime of his career.

To this day, we don’t know the exact reasons Edwards decided to retire, and that mystique has fascinated everyone since. Denny Hamlin shined a light on one of those mysteries on his podcast Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin.

One of the elements that adds some mystery to Edwards’ retired persona is that the driver has never publicly joined Twitter, despite accounts that pretend to be the former NASCAR great.

Folks if Carl Edwards ever actually DOES join Twitter the bigger news story will be folks saving on their air-conditioning bills thanks so a sudden and unexpected ice-cold gale-force wind blowing upwards from the tenth level of Hell. #NASCAR — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) May 15, 2023

However, according to his former teammate, Edwards does have a history with the social media platform. Hamlin talked about seeing Edwards at Darlington for NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers celebration and revealed that he once saw Edwards on Twitter with a burner account back when they were teammates.

“Carl has Twitter. He definitely has a burner account. He knows what’s going on. I may or may not been sitting beside him at a comp[etition] meeting and Twitter was open. We will never know what name he’s, I’m surprised it didn’t get wiped out with all the other bots from Elon Musk for inactive accounts, or maybe he’s just somebody that’s just every week just digging storylines. So you just never know with Carl, but for the race fan and all the media out there, Carl has social media. He just, you will never know about it.”

Anyone who searches Twitter will see a “Carl Edwards” account that claims to be the NASCAR driver. Nothing actually proves it’s him, and even if the account was “verified,” that doesn’t prove anything anymore. Anyway, burner or not, it’s at least known that Carl Edwards is on Twitter in some fashion.

[Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin]