On Thursday, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin learned his fate as the three-member National Motorsports Appeals Panel ruled to uphold his $50,000 fine and 25-point penalty. Hamlin was penalized for intentionally hitting Ross Chastain at Phoenix after admitting he made contact with Chastain on his podcast.

After his appeal hearing ended, Hamlin released an emergency episode of Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin. Hamlin spent a half-hour explaining his side of the case to listeners.

After both sides presented their case and had the ability for rebuttal, the panel deliberated until they came to a verdict. The panel consisted of former IndyCar driver Lyn St. James, Bowman Gray Stadium track promoter Dale Pinilis, and Raycom Sports CEO Hunter Nickell. Hamlin said the panel deliberated for “maybe 10 minutes” and decided to uphold the penalty.

Hamlin felt the process was “very fair,” and the panel gave both sides fair and equal time, but Hamlin also feared that this could have unintended consequences. NASCAR drivers already tend not to show off their personalities in public, and this probably isn’t going to help. This scares Hamlin, who pointed out that William Byron already said he wouldn’t do podcasts because there is, in Hamlin’s words, “a star power problem” in NASCAR.

“That’s what scares me about this. And I believe that, and I explained the most detrimental thing we can do is tell drivers you can’t be yourselves. I heard Mike Davis talking about this on Dirty Mo Live, right after, but it’s so true. William Byron, who is represented by the same person, told Rod, ‘I ain’t doing no podcast now. I’m afraid of getting in a bad position and saying the wrong thing.’ “We have a star power problem in our sport. And I’m not sitting here saying I’m trying to be a star, but I’m trying to be honest and transparent. I’m trying to do what others are not doing and that’s being themselves because a lot of these guys are awesome dudes. But NASCAR using me [as] an example will inhibit them or prevent them from wanting to come out of their shell. And sometimes be controversial. Or sometimes call out a rival. This is, it’s crazy because in NASCAR’s two-page report, they said, ‘We encourage drivers to self-police.’ How can you self-police and not manipulate the race? “It is impossible. It’s impossible. Tell me how? I can’t go punch [Chastain] in the face. Because that’s a fine.”

Hamlin also took time to explain what the appeals process even is. The appeals process is the talk of the NASCAR world after Hendrick Motorsports and Kaulig Racing had appeal hearings for similar infractions. This resulted in confusion and controversy, given there isn’t much transparency in the process. Hamlin provided the first real insider account of what exactly goes on.

Among the many things Hamlin revealed, it’s on NASCAR to prove guilt on the first appeal. If Hamlin were to appeal this ruling, he would need to prove innocence. But in this case, the burden of proof is on NASCAR to show that someone broke a rule and that they ruled appropriately.

Each side must submit a two-page letter at least 48 hours in advance that summarizes your position. That gets sent to panel members and the opposition. That’s also when you’re supposed to submit any exhibits or evidence, but as Hamlin learned, both sides could submit things late.

Another significant part of the process is that, according to Hamlin, the panel doesn’t explain how they came to their decision. Many fans had an issue with the lack of info from the Hendrick and Kauling hearings, but apparently, they’re in the same boat as us and don’t get to know why.

Hamlin didn’t reveal NASCAR’s case because he felt it was up to them whether or not their side should be public, but Hamlin’s case consisted of challenging NASCAR’s three charges against him. That he “manipulated the finish of a race and/or championship,” that he “crashed or spun a vehicle,” and that his actions were “detrimental to the sport.”

Some parts of Hamlin’s case consisted of providing SMT data that showed he had less speed and turned left more than any previous restart, that he never turned right, and that he hit the brakes when he saw that contact was coming. Hamlin also provided examples of other “race manipulation” cases that weren’t penalized. For example, Chase Elliott holding up Kevin Harvick at Bristol to allow Kyle Larson to win after Harvick cost Elliott a chance to win.

Hamlin promised to JGR that he would no longer talk about the incident after this. So chances are we’re not going to get any new info. Though what Hamlin already provided is a real eye-opener, and this should be a must-listen for diehard and casual NASCAR fans.

