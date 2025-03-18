Photo Credit: Actions Detrimental with Denny Hamlin on YouTube

With a total of 232 total wins across the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, it’s safe to say that Kyle Busch has nothing left to prove in his illustrious racing career. And after calling the recent Xfinity Series race for The CW at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, fellow driver Denny Hamlin believes that Busch should waste no time in starting his post-racing career.

Filling in for Parker Kligerman on Saturday, Busch joined Adam Alexander and Jamie McMurray on the call of The LiUNA, drawing some rave reviews from numerous NASCAR beat reporters, including Jeff Gluck of The Athletic among others.

Was just thinking that. Really natural, nice fit and he’s able to easily work in his next-level knowledge. https://t.co/bbGhNA7nua — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) March 15, 2025

It’s been said a lot in the opening 60 laps, but my goodness Kyle Busch is great in the broadcast booth. He knows the Xfinity Series cars like the back of his hand as the series’ winningest driver. His ability to explains details is phenomenal. #NASCAR — Dustin Albino (@DustinAlbino) March 15, 2025

Fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin also seemingly took notice of Busch’s on-air poise, discussing how he felt about the on-air performance of his former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate on the most recent episode of his own podcast.

“I want to give a shout-out to Kyle Busch,” said Hamlin near the end of the most recent episode of his Actions Detrimental podcast. “What a great job. He should quit racing. He should quit racing. He called the Xfinity race and then I heard him on Flo doing the High Limit Race as well. I thought he was good man. I know we’ve been giving The CW their flowers all year on their play-by-play and how they are meshing. But I thought Kyle blended in there really well like he has been there for quite some time.”

Busch still finds himself in the top-20 in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. So perhaps an immediate halt on his racing career may be a bit premature.

But clearly, Hamlin feels as if Busch may be a natural to potentially transition into the broadcast booth whenever he does want to call it a career. And based on the general response around his on-air performance on Saturday, it seems like he is not alone in sharing that sentiment.