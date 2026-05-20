Courtesy Omaha Productions

Taylor Lewan and Will Compton are taking Bussin’ With The Boys to the racetrack.

NASCAR and Bussin’ With The Boys announced Wednesday the launch of Racin’ With The Boys, a new weekly show produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. The 14-episode series will drop on Thursdays on the Bussin’ With The Boys YouTube channel starting May 28, with Lewan and Compton immersing themselves in the NASCAR world throughout the summer.

The first episode features Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace. Lewan and Compton will also attend the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on May 31, where they’ll meet drivers, fans, and NASCAR personalities firsthand.

The show is a natural extension of what Bussin’ has been building since leaving Barstool Sports for a reported $30 million FanDuel sponsorship deal in early 2025. The podcast launched in 2019, moved to Barstool in 2020, and spent the better part of five years becoming one of the most popular sports podcasts in the country before Lewan and Compton decided to go independent. Since then, they’ve added Josh Pate for a college football show, formed a partnership with ESPN, and now struck a deal with NASCAR and Omaha Productions.

“Now that the NFL Draft has passed, we have a lot of time until next football season, so we were in search of a new sport to follow,” Lewan said. “We’ve decided to make NASCAR our summer vacation hobby, and learn everything we can in the shortest amount of time possible.”

NASCAR has been pushing hard into creator-driven and streaming content as part of a broader effort to grow its audience. The sport’s Full Speed docuseries launched on Netflix in January 2024 with a behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Cup Series playoffs, part of NASCAR’s push to broaden its audience amid the sports docuseries boom that followed Formula 1’s Drive to Survive. Season 1 drew 3.4 million views on Netflix in the first half of 2024 alone, and NASCAR saw four consecutive races with rising TV ratings in the stretch after it dropped. Season 2 drew a fraction of what Season 1 did, and the show has since moved to Prime Video, where NASCAR also broadcasts five Cup Series races per season as part of its seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal.

Racin’ With The Boys would seem to fit into that same push, giving NASCAR a weekly presence on one of the most popular sports YouTube channels in the country, produced by Omaha Productions

“We’re not trying to make NASCAR fit into someone else’s box — we’re letting Taylor and Will explore it their way,” said Tim Clark, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief brand officer. “That’s where the fun is, and honestly, that’s how you reach people who might not have given the sport a shot before.”