Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

One of the most mysterious figures in sports will finally grace the national stage once again as NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards has been announced as part of Amazon’s NASCAR coverage on Prime Video debuting later this year.

Edwards abruptly retired from the sport after the 2016 season at just 36 years old. At the time, he was one of NASCAR’s most successful and most popular drivers with 38 wins and two championship runner-ups to his name.

But instead of parlaying that success and popularity into a burgeoning media career, Carl Edwards disappeared from the spotlight. And it’s stayed that way for almost a decade until now.

On Tuesday, Amazon announced that Edwards would join the streamer as a studio analyst, joining Danielle Trotta and Corey Lajoie on that side of the broadcast. The Athletic spoke to the notoriously private Edwards about the decision to finally give television a try, and as he explained, it took a visit to a jiu-jitsu class at his home in Missouri to get a deal done.

“I just threw this out there and I thought, ‘This is crazy,’” Edwards said. “I said, ‘If you guys want to come meet, we’re going to jiu-jitsu and then my wife will cook us some lunch. What do you think?’ They were like, ‘This is great!’ “They actually showed up, put on the gi, we had a great class and (his wife) cooked us a great meal. And afterward, I was like, ‘These are my people.’”

In addition to their now complete studio lineup, Amazon announced NBC veteran Marty Snider, former Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, and Kim Coon as pit reporters. Adam Alexander will call play-by-play coverage alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Steve Letarte in the booth.

While that’s a very strong lineup led by the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr., the Carl Edwards signing is a coup for the streamer as they will take their first turn at NASCAR coverage later this year as part of the sport’s brand new media deals.