Credit: Kalshi, Puskpek Sidhu

According to content creator Pushpek Sidhu, Kalshi recreated a video he made word-for-word to promote its prediction market platform and failed to compensate him or even credit him.

It might not be illegal, but it certainly is a prime example of the often shameless nature of prediction market promotion, which seems to operate with the rule that there are no rules.

Sidhu, an actor and influencer based in Ontario, Canada, uploaded a video on June 2 in which he laid out a series of predictions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In the video, he breaks down each participating country by how likely it is they can win the tournament, with the countries’ flags appearing above his head. The video garnered over 4 million views on TikTok.

Hard to believe these are real companies sometimes pic.twitter.com/97DmpCLk0e — Dustin Gouker (@DustinGouker) June 22, 2026

On June 21, Sidhu posted a video that begins with him saying, “Guys, look at what just popped up on my feed.” From there, he shares two videos side by side: His June 2 video and a promoted video from the Kalshi account. The Kalshi video features a different man essentially repeating Sidhu’s video, including placing all of the countries in the exact same categories. The dialogue in both videos is almost entirely verbatim, until the end when the man in the Kalshi video encourages viewers to visit the prediction market platform.

“Why is a company worth $22 billion copying my content word for word?” asked Sidhu towards the end of the video. “Nah, the disrespect is crazy.”

Sidhu then shares a screenshot of the Kalshi account attempting to collaborate with him during the World Cup, adding, “You were in my DMs last week.” Presumably, he did not agree to work with them, as he ends the video by demanding, “Give me my money!”

As of Tuesday, the Kalshi ad was still showing up for TikTok users.

Now, it is entirely possible this is some kind of rogue partnership between the two sides intended to go viral. Awful Announcing has reached out to Sidhu and Kalshi for clarification but has not received a response from either.

Whether this is a case of Kalshi stealing content from a creator in order to promote their prediction market or a sneaky collaboration that isn’t identified as such, both answers speak to the Wild West mentality that has driven companies like Kalshi, Polymarket, and others as they flood the zone in order to gobble up users at a time when they’re fairly unregulated (or those regulations are not enforced).

We’ve seen Kalshi and Polymarket partner with fake sports insiders, get entangled in issues around X verification, push for troubling prediction-market opportunities ripe for insider trading, mix journalism and gambling in seemingly unethical ways, and align themselves with racist and antisemetic accounts. Stealing content from creators seems quaint by comparison. Like most of their missteps and follies, it just seems odd they thought they could get away with it.

Then again, considering Donald Trump Jr. is a Polymarket investor who serves on its advisory board and is a paid strategic adviser to Kalshi, it does seem unlikely that either company needs to worry too much about the U.S. government looking in their direction, at least for the time being.