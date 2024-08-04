Screengrab via YouTube.

There has never been a better time for women’s sports. Participation is up, and so are television ratings. With the Olympics underway, perhaps it’s the ideal time for a biopic about one of the greatest athletes of the early 20th century.



Disney loves inspirational sports stories, and its latest takes a deep dive into a landmark achievement. Young Woman and the Sea, based on Glenn Stout’s book of the same name, is a biopic about Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle. In 1926, Ederle became the first woman to swim across the English Channel.

She covered 21 miles, going from France to England in 14 hours 31 minutes to beat the men’s record by two hours. The daughter of German immigrants, the 20-year-old American became a celebrity. Two million people showed up at New York City’s first ticker-tape parade to honor a woman, and President Calvin Coolidge called her “America’s best girl.”

Ederle was a feminist sports icon. She made history at a time when women’s sports weren’t taken seriously. Her triumph was so overwhelming that it forced the media to pay attention and forced the world to rethink sexist attitudes. To portray a significant athlete, you need someone with serious star power. Enter Daisy Ridley, who is adept at playing the hero. Ridley rose to prominence as Rey in the Star Wars franchise. Young Woman and the Sea presented a different challenge since you had to believe she was a real-life Olympic-level swimmer.

To prepare for the role, Ridley enlisted the help of Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, a 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist. The training paid off because nothing obvious seemed out of place in the swimming scenes. It helps that this is a character-driven story. Once you become invested in Ridley’s Ederle, you’re more willing to overlook any imperfections in her technique. Ridley wields a commanding presence that keeps the story afloat. She plays Ederle as someone who doesn’t take no for an answer and fiercely challenges the male figures who routinely stand in her way.

Sound familiar? While the story predates World War II, women are still fighting battles for equality. Ridley’s Ederle has to go above and beyond to be taken seriously at every step. Even when she gets what she wants, she is undermined by insecure men. At one point in Young Woman and the Sea, Ederle realizes she has been sabotaged. The look on her face tells you all you need to know. It would have been easy to overact and go into a rage. Ridley’s disheartened expression does more to show the gravity of the situation than shouting.

Credit also Joachim Rønning for not veering off course. It would have been too easy to force unnecessary subplots like introducing a love interest for Ederle. No need to complicate things. While the packaging of this sports movie is familiar, it never feels stale. Is it 100% accurate? Of course not. Some parts have been altered from the real-life story for dramatic effect. But the film doesn’t change too much from the basic spirit of the story. Plus, it gets many details right, such as her feasting on chicken drumsticks during her swim and her controversial two-piece bathing suit.

Young Woman and the Sea is a timely movie with a strong message about the value of perseverance, the need for allyship, and the power of women’s sports.

Young Woman and the Sea is available to stream on Disney+.