Over the years, contestants on game shows have often made flubs when it comes to questions about sports and professional athletes. As recently as two years ago, Jeopardy! contestants blanked on a Cris Collinsowrth clue; and yes there have been many other gaffes worthy of sharing, but perhaps none are as bad as what an ex-NFL player experienced on Wheel of Fortune Wednesday.

Former Giants and Jaguars running back Rashad Jennings, who last surfaced in the NFL in 2016, was a contestant on Wednesday’s episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Jennings, who amassed 3,772 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns yards over the course of his NFL career, hilariously failed to punch it in from the goalline, as he faced off against Marcellus Wiley and Jared Allen.

For the game’s “rhyme thyme” category, Jennings just needed one letter to solve the puzzle. Longtime host Pat Sajak told the 38-year-old Jennings that he really wished he could help him, as the former football player stood there frivolously, completely unaware that all he had to guess was “Q” to solve the clue.

As you can see below, Jennings was one letter away from completing the clue that included the first name of Oscar-award-winning director Quentin Tarantino. All he needed was the letter “Q” to spell out “DRIVING TO RENO WITH QUENTIN TARANTINO.”

Football players are terrible at Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/4e4UH3CQvm — Brother Bri (@thebrotherbri) October 19, 2023

Instead, Jennings chose to spin and he guessed the letter “P.”

“No, No, I’m sorry no,” Sajak said.

That sound you can hear is all of us home screaming. It’s like one scene from Breaking Bad, in which Walter White is sitting in the car handcuffed while screaming at his brother-in-law, Hank. But alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Maybe Jennings just has no idea who Tarantino is. Which is all well and good, not all of us are movie buffs. Or maybe he just had a moment. Anyway, this wasn’t Jennings’ first time on television, besides you know being in the NFL. He starred in multiple seasons of Dancing with the Stars and has appeared on the STARZ series, Power, as well as a contestant on Talk Show the Game Show with Guy Branum and Guy’s Grocery Games – Game Day Super Teams with Guy Fieri.

Needless to say, he’ll likely never forget this particular game show appearance.

