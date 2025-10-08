Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift is well known for dropping Easter Eggs in her lyrics. The ninth song on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, however, is anything but subtle.

Titled “Wood,” the song appears to include several obvious references to Swift’s fiancé, who you may have heard is Travis Kelce. In particular, the song seemingly alludes to Kelce’s… well, wood… with lyrics including the following:

Forgive me, it sounds cocky

He ah-matized me and opened my еyes

Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see

His love was thе key that opened my thighs

For some reason, Kelce wasn’t asked for his thoughts about the song following the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football earlier this week. But when presented with the opportunity to address the thinly veiled lyrics on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, the All-Pro tight end did his best to play dumb.

“It’s a great song,” Kelce said.

Only his older brother wouldn’t let him off that easy.

“That’s not just any song,” Jason Kelce insisted.

“I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in any way or form…” Travis replied.

“It’s not just you. It’s an appendage,” Jason interrupted. “It’s a very specific thing.”

Travis continued to refuse to play along, suggesting that Jason might have been misinterpreting the lyrics. The former All-Pro center, however, persisted, specifically recalling the lyrics about redwood trees before making his own analogy.

“I thought redwood was a little bit — that’s a generous word, I think,” Jason said. “I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese maple / Sometimes can see.'”

That finally got Travis to crack, with both brothers letting out hearty laughs.

Jason proceeded to admit that despite being about his brother’s manhood, “Wood” is a great song, especially thanks to its catchy beat. It’s also worth noting that the brothers’ podcast gets its own shoutout in the tune, as Swift sings on the pre-chorus: “New Heights of manhood / I ain’t gotta knock on wood.”