Travis Hunter’s acceptance speech on Saturday included thank yous that we hear pretty much every year from the Heisman Trophy winner — God, family, friends, teammates and coaches. It also included what is probably a first in the history of the Heisman – a shoutout to Lil Wayne.

The five-time Grammy Award winner attended the ceremony in support of Hunter. The two embraced after Hunter was announced as the Heisman winner. Hunter then thanked Lil Wayne during his speech. As he did, he revealed that while he’s now a fan of Wayne’s music, that hasn’t always been the case.

“Wayne, you don’t know how you came into our life, man,” Hunter said. “My fiance loves you. I didn’t know none of your songs.”

As would be expected, that comment drew laughs from Lil Wayne, as well as others in attendance.

“Until she let me know,” Hunter said. “‘Cause I don’t listen to music. She let me know. She told me, ‘You gotta listen to this. If you don’t listen to music, listen to Wayne. And from that day on, that’s all I listen to. Pregame music. Those are the songs I listen to. When I get in that TRX and I blast that music, I’m listening to Wayne. It’s crazy.”4

