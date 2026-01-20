Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images (insert: Dan MacMedan via USA TODAY)

It’s no secret that Tom Brady is well-connected in Hollywood circles.

And when it comes to the prospect of having an actor portray him on the silver screen, there’s an Academy Award winner who already has the Fox Sports analyst’s endorsement: Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I like Leo, man, he’s a special guy,” Brady told Access Hollywood when asked who he would like to see portray him in a biographical film. “We’ve had a lot of times to kind of hang out and talk and he’s such a deep thoughtful guy. He’s got a tremendous perspective on a lot of things. We’ve had a lot of fun together.”

As for the likelihood of DiCaprio taking on the role of the 7-time Super Bowl champion quarterback?

“If he’s up for it, then we’ve gotta write a good script first,” Brady, who recently spent time alongside the One Battle After Another star on Jeff Bezos’ yacht (naturally), conceded.

While no such project is currently in production, the logistics of having Leonardo DiCaprio play Tom Brady could get a bit clunky. Especially when considering that DiCaprio is currently 51, and any film focused on Brady would presumably emphasize the ex-New England Patriot quarterback’s 20s and 30s (and 40s, for that matter).

The endorsement of the Fox Sports analyst towards DiCaprio might also ruffle some feathers in New England, as A-list actors Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Mark Wahlberg are all massive Boston sports fans. To that end, Wahlberg has already publicly expressed interest in participating in such a film, albeit in a very different role.

“I would love to play Bill Belichick,” the Dorchester native said of a potential Brady biopic in 2022.

Leonardo DiCaprio as Tom Brady and Mark Wahlberg as Bill Belichick? Where do we sign up?