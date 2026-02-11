Screen grab: ‘Impaulsive’

When it comes to his career as a pro wrestler, Logan Paul has proven himself both in the ring and on the mic.

But while appearing on the WWE star’s podcast, Tom Brady didn’t appear to have much respect for either.

At least that was the impression that the 7-time Super Bowl champ gave during his recent interview on Impaulsive. After Paul revealed that he’ll be playing in Brady’s upcoming Fanatics flag football event in Saudi Arabia, the Fox broadcaster expressed skepticism regarding how the Westlake, Ohio, native will stack up against some of the NFL’s best.

“I’m actually a little worried for you,” Brady said.

“Worried for me?” Paul replied.

“You’re a good athlete. But these guys are on another level,” Brady continued as Paul dismissively laughed.

“I am the highest level. I am the level,” the YouTube star rebutted.

“No, you’re not the level,” the 3-time NFL MVP responded. “You’re a good athlete. But honestly, I’m thinking of Saquon Barkley and I’m thinking of, like, Odell Beckham, Justin Jefferson.”

It was at that point that Paul brought out his WWE resume for reinforcements.

“Can Saquon Barkley do a flip off of the top rope?” he asked. “Have you not seen a moonsault off the top rope?”

“That’s cute,” Brady said, dismissively. “That’s great. I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football. This is real competition.”

Paul proceeded to point to his high school football accolades, including his status as an all-state linebacker who rushed for 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns in his senior season more than a decade ago. That prompted Brady to reply, “let’s see if you can still bring it,” before further promoting the event and stating that he’s excited to see Paul “participate in a competition that matters.”

“This guy’s insane. The audacity of Tom Brady. I can’t believe it,” Paul responded. “He wins seven Super Bowls and thinks he can go around talk about his flag football game like it’s going to be the Pro Bowl.”

“It’s going to be way better than that,” Brady insisted.

Tom Brady TALKS TRASH to Logan Paul 🤬 pic.twitter.com/whA0hYlgPn — IMPAULSIVE (@impaulsive) February 10, 2026

Considering they each possess business relationships with Fanatics and are participating in the game, this appears to be what’s known in pro wrestling parlance as a “work.” Effectively, Brady and Paul aren’t actually feuding, but rather attempting go viral in an effort to raise awareness for the March 21 event in Riyadh.

With posts on X from Brady and the Impaulsive account combining to attract more than 2.7 million views, it appears they succeeded in doing just that. Now we’ll wait to see whether it translates to the flag football game, which Brady clearly won’t be shy to promote in the weeks to come.