Timothée Chalamet and Ernie Johnson.

By this point, it’s become well-established that Timothée Chalamet knows ball.

But while Chalamet previously showcased his sports bona fides while serving as the guest picker on College GameDay and by waxing poetic about MLS stars, the depths of his sports fandom are still being revealed.

That includes an apparent affinity for Inside the NBA‘s Ernie Johnson.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up to promote his upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, Chalamet was asked which other fellow famous person he’d like to play. And the 28-year-old certainly went off the board with his answer, pitching a project about Johnson’s life.

“If I could do another biopic, who would it be?” Chalamet said, repeating the question. “What about the Ernie Johnson biopic, the host of Inside the NBA?”

“OK, I like that,” host Ryan Sampson replied.

“It’s out in the universe now,” Nicole Ryan added. “It’s out in the universe.”

The New York City native proceeded to play coy, noting that it would be Johnson’s decision to make.

“You never know, he might already have a short list of people that I’m not on,” Chalamet responded.

While there aren’t many (any?) sportscasters who have had full-length feature films made about their lives, Johnson has already created potential source material in the form of his 2017 memoir, Unscripted: The Unpredictable Moments That Make Life Extraordinary. And if there’s anyone in Hollywood with the gravitas to get such a project done, it might be Chalamet, who could very well wind up with the Academy Award for Best Actor as a result of his portrayal of Dylan.

Despite the actor’s false humility, one would imagine that Johnson welcomed the opportunity to be portrayed by one of the most famous actors alive. Perhaps the real question here isn’t whether Chalamet could pull off such a project, but rather, who would play Charles Barkley?

[SiriusXM]