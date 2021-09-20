The Emmy Awards, they’re big Ted Lasso fans too!

Apple TV+’s popular comedy was a big winner at the 2021 Emmy Awards Sunday night, earning four statuettes. Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, while Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Welton) won Supporting Actress honors. Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) won in the Lead Actor category. And the show itself won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Goldstein did not disappoint with his acceptance speech, channeling Roy Kent and his colorful language.

“I was very, very specifically told I’m not allowed to swear, so this speech is gonna be f***-ing short,” said Goldstein, also a writer on the series. “I thank you, Warners. Thank you, Apple. Thank you, the team. To my teammates that I’m nominated with and all my team… This cast makes me sick, they’re so good. And I want to say to my mum, my dad, Tara, Matt, Zebby, and Bo and Beth, I love you.

brett goldstein’s uncensored #emmy acceptance speech <3 pic.twitter.com/pbUtisCDyM — EMMY WINNER JASON SUDEIKIS (@thlonelyisland) September 20, 2021

“And lastly, I want to say to Jason, Bill [Lawrence], Brendan [Hunt], and Joe Kelly, thank you for creating this show, and providing me to be part of it,” he said. “It has been one of the greatest honors, privileges, and privileges, I just said that twice. But it’s a double privilege. It’s the most privileged privilege and pleasures of my life. And this is the f***ing icing on the cake. I’m so sorry. Please have me back.”

Waddingham didn’t challenge the censors with her speech, though it was equally entertaining.

“Jesus Christ on a bike!” said Waddingham. “Oh my God, I’m not responsible for anything that falls out of my face in the next 30 seconds.”

She then told co-star Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), “If you ever leave my life, I’m going to stalk you!”

A great night for Ted Lasso was wrapped up with Sudeikis’s win.

“Wow. Thank you very much. So, yeah, heck of a year,” said Sudeikis. “I would say that, you know, this show’s about family, this show is about mentors and teachers, this show is about teammates, and I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life.”

Sudeikis, the show’s co-creator, went on to thank his parents, sisters, and children; his fellow producers, writers, castmates, and crew that had to film through COVID; and past colleagues including Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels.

“I want to thank Lorne, who went to go take a dump now, perfect. He’s gonna get home, he’s gonna watch it — he loves watching the Emmys at home. It’s fine, it’s fine. Which home is the big question.”

Ted Lasso could have won even more Emmy Awards, though four castmates were in the Supporting Actor category, with Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), Nick Mohammed (Nathan Stanley), and Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) joining Goldstein. Impressive that the votes weren’t split among the cast. Temple was also nominated for Supporting Actress with Waddingham.

The series also earned three nominations in the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series category with Zach Braff (“Biscuits”), MJ Delaney (“The Hope That Kills You”), and Declan Lowney (“Make Rebecca Great Again”) getting nods. And the writing staff received two nominations in Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series for the pilot episode and “Make Rebecca Great Again.”