The future of Ted Lasso continues to hang in the balance. While Season 3 concluded with a satisfying sense of finality, it left fans wondering if they had witnessed the end of the beloved series.

However, while the heartwarming — and poetic — finale offered closure, the possibility of more Lasso-inspired content remains. Apple has expressed ongoing interest in the franchise, keeping alive the hope for a fourth season or a spinoff exploring the rich world of AFC Richmond.

But just because Apple would like more doesn’t mean Jason Sudeikis, for that matter, feels the same way.

The future of Ted Lasso ultimately rests in his hands. And while there’s been speculation about potential spinoffs and even a fourth season, Ted Lasso’s co-creator, Bill Lawrence, has clarified that the decision lies solely with the show’s star and co-creator, Sudeikis.

Lawrence said as much during a recent conversation with Collider.

“Groupthink sometimes happens, even without talking to each other, and every actor, actress, writer, producer on that show — and [we didn’t get] together and decide this was the message — we all loved the experience,” he says. “As fans, we’d all kill if it was going again, but everybody would say the same thing, which is: whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it.”

Lawrence emphasized that Sudeikis is not only the star of Ted Lasso but also the driving creative force behind the show. He highlighted Sudeikis’s immense personal sacrifice to bring the character to life, as his life was turned upside down, in addition to moving to a foreign country wth young children.

“It’s a big deal,” Lawrence continued. “So, as a fan, if someone’s like, ‘Oh, it’s gonna happen again,’ I’ll go nuts. As a partner, I’m down for whatever he wants to do.”

With Sudeikis holding the reins, Ted Lasso’s future remains as uncertain as ever. While this is seemingly the first time we’ve seen the show’s co-creator make these types of public remarks regarding interest in continuing the show in some form, it remains up to Sudeikis.

For now, only time – and Sudeikis’ decision – will tell.

