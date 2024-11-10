Credit: Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dave Portnoy said he would write unlimited diss tracks in his feud with Zach Bryan.

The number is 10,000, to be exact, or 10,001 if you include a post from TCU’s social media team.

After a 38-13 drubbing of Oklahoma State, the Horned Frogs chose violence. They took aim at the controversial country music artist who was under fire after details of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Brianna LaPaglia of Barstool Sports, had publicly been exposed.

LaPaglia revealed some details of her toxic relationship with the singer, including that she turned down a $12 million NDA. She did so on her BFFs podcast with Portnoy and Josh Richards, who released a diss track earlier in the week.

The video was copyright-struck on YouTube because it included sound owned by Warner Music Group.

But many people have already heard the diss track “Smallest Man,” an ode to Taylor Swift’s “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” with Portnoy being a big Swiftie himself.

And that includes whoever runs TCU’s social media page. The Horned Frogs had already come for the ACC and The CW before, but after being brutally trolled for punching down, they punched up. Having the tweet in the chamber, they waited until after the 25-point win to chide Bryan.

TCU’s official football account on X wrote, “The Smallest OSU Fan Who Ever Lived, “quoting a tweet that Bryan, an Oklahoma native, is a big ‘Go Pokes’ guy from August 2023.

The Smallest OSU Fan Who Ever Lived. https://t.co/ox28UsAY1G — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) November 10, 2024

Ouch.

Portnoy took notice as TCU threw a fastball with some heat, too.

Bryan isn’t welcome at Barstool Sports. He isn’t welcome in Fort Worth, either.

