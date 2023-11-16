Credit: USA Today

The Kansas City Chiefs might be coming off their bye week, but fear not: there’s still plenty of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift content to go around.

If anything, Kelce’s week off from football provided America’s most popular couple with more of an opportunity to remain in the spotlight, if that’s even possible.

Over the weekend, social media was abuzz after Swift changed the lyrics of her song, “Karma” to reference the All-Pro tight end during a concert in Argentina — which Kelce watched alongside Swift’s father.

?| Travis Kelce and Scott Swift's reaction to the lyric change "Karma is the guy on the chiefs coming straight home to me" by Taylor #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/AqdnshNArr — Taylor Swift Updates ? (@swifferupdates) November 12, 2023

With Swift and Kelce’s long rumored romance now seemingly official, the next step, naturally, was for Swift’s fans — the Swifties — to dig through the eight-time Pro Bowl selection’s old social media posts. And boy, what a treasure trove of content did they find, especially from the early 2010s, when Kelce was in college at the University of Cincinnati.

what range pic.twitter.com/LLrela5nyG — girl who lives in delusion (@dontblameklara) November 15, 2023

The moon looks crazy tonight… Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) August 25, 2010

i’m fr i’m tears over his commitment to this spelling pic.twitter.com/6Jqnde11zI — squirle (@arianadotgov) November 15, 2023

Up at Olive Garden with papa!! Had to grab the Fettucini with the Chicken Alfredo!! #shmackin — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) June 27, 2011

NAP TIME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 1, 2010

While Kelce’s old posts seemingly only further endeared him to the Swifties, there were, of course, some more problematic posts. In recently deleted posts that have since been verified by the fact-checking website Snopes, Kelce commented on women’s weight and appearances in less than flattering terms and even used a derogatory slur to describe mentally challenged people.

All things considered, however, the Swifties were largely understanding and willing to chalk up even Kelce’s worst posts from more than a decade ago to his youthful ignorance.

“Boy howdy, I am shocked that a 20-21 year-old athlete from Ohio wasn’t the most enlightened young man online in 2010,” wrote one Reddit user.

i'm so unphased by the travis kelce tweets, that's how every single 20 year old guy talks. they grow up. — scwwts (@wldndflrscnt) November 15, 2023

As for what’s next in Traylor-mania, Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Swift and Kelce are preparing to take a big step forward as a couple. According to the outlet, Swift’s parents are slated to meet Kelce’s mom and dad — who are celebrities in their own right — when the Chiefs face Travis’ brother’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football.

In other words, don’t expect the Swift and Kelce content to slow down anytime soon.

