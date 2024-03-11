Stephen A. Smith arrives for a live broadcast of ESPN’s “First Take” from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The show was in town as part of the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic. Espn First Take Benson04

On the same day that Stephen A. Smith declared that he wasn’t a prisoner to the Walt Disney/ESPN family, the First Take host revealed that he was working on a drama series with singer John Legend and actor Michael B. Jordan.

According to Sportico, at an SXSW Sports Track panel in Austin, Smith revealed a new project he’s creating and executive producing, recently approved for development. He also hinted at upcoming collaborations with director Antoine Fuqua, known for films like Training Day, Shooter, and Emancipation.

While this project might not feature Smith in front of the camera, he’s no stranger to dramatic roles. Interestingly, his acting debut came in a cameo on the ABC soap opera General Hospital in 2007, a show he’s been a fan of since childhood. He’s continued to appear on the show as the character Brick ever since.

This isn’t Smith’s only foray into drama; he also starred alongside Chris Rock in the 2007 film I Think I Love My Wife.

A mover and shaker across industries, Smith juggles various projects. Last year, Dan Le Batard even hinted at a potential documentary by Smith on debate culture. This versatility showcases his ability to leverage his platform across sports and pop culture landscapes, bridging the gap between these seemingly disparate worlds.

Partnering with heavyweights like Michael B. Jordan and John Legend on this new project solidifies Smith’s status as a force beyond sports commentary. But for now, he remains tight-lipped on specifics for this upcoming project, hinting at a forthcoming announcement in a few weeks.

