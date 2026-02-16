Credit: Fox

When it comes to writers who understood the heart and soul of Philadelphia sports fandom, and to a larger extent the city itself, few could surpass Dan McQuade.

The irreverent writer, who covered the city and many other topics for Philadelphia Weekly, Philadelphia Magazine, Deadspin, and Defector, passed away last month following a battle with neuroendocrine cancer.

While not a household name, McQuade left an indelible mark on those who read his work and knew him. That apparently includes some people associated with The Simpsons, as the long-running animated show paid tribute to him in its 800th episode, set in and around Philadelphia.

After eagle-eyed viewer Dom Cosentino spotted a figure in a Philly sports fan crowd while watching the show and wondered if the bearded gentleman was a tribute to McQuade, writer Christine Nangle confirmed that it indeed was.

Sitting in the stands behind the Philly Phanatic and Gritty, we’re sure Dan would have appreciated the tribute. He did enjoy local mascots.

Another sports media figure was also included in the episode. ESPN’s Jason Kelce, synonymous with the Philadelphia Eagles and Philly fandom, was namechecked on a list of things to do while in Philadelphia.

I’ve been bestowed an honor of the highest magnitude https://t.co/TOyBwA0P2C — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 16, 2026

Getting referenced on The Simpsons might not have the same cultural impact in 2026 as it did in 1996, but it’s still a special honor for those of us who grew up watching the iconic show.