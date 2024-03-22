Screen grab: Happy Gilmore

It’s been nearly 30 years since Happy Gilmore first became a comedy classic.

Now it appears that a sequel for the Adam Sandler golf film could be in the works.

On Friday, Christopher McDonald — who plays the villainous but charismatic Shooter McGavin in the film — joined The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan to promote an upcoming appearance for the Cleveland Monsters AHL hockey team. And in doing so, the 69-year-old actor revealed that Sandler recently showed him a draft for a potential sequel.

“I saw Adam about two weeks ago, and he says to me, ‘McDonald, you’re gonna love this.’ I said, ‘What?’ He says, ’How ‘bout that,’ (and) he shows me the first draft of Happy Gilmore 2,” McDonald said. “Maybe you should cut that out (of this interview) because I don’t wanna be a liar. But he did show me that, and I thought, ‘Well, that would be awesome.’ So, it’s in the works. Fans demand it, damn it. Adam’s just killing it out there.

While Hollywood has certainly been oversaturated with sequels and remakes, it’s hard to imagine the idea of Happy Gilmore 2 being met with anything but unanimous approval. While Carl Weathers and Bob Barker (rest in peace) wouldn’t be around to reprise their respective roles in the film, the idea of Sandler and McDonald returning to the links — perhaps on the senior tour? — as Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin is certainly intriguing.

At this point, it’s worth noting that the project has yet to officially be announced and according to Sandler’s IMDB page, he has at least two other upcoming film projects he is working — one that’s in post-production and one that’s currently in production. A lot can obviously change in the world of Hollywood. But based on the early reaction to McDonald’s comments, it will be a massive disappointment if Happy Gilmore 2 doesn’t ultimately come to fruition.

