Serena Williams appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night to promote King Richard, the upcoming biopic of her family starring Will Smith.

Watching her childhood, relationship with her family, and early years in tennis portrayed on screen was understandably a bizarre experience for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion.

“It was really surreal,” Williams, 40, told Kimmel. “I feel like I’m at an age where maybe I shouldn’t be a movie on the screen right now. There’s a few more decades before that should happen.”

You can check out the segment below, which also includes a new clip from the film:

Kimmel later asked if a couple of scenes in the film really happened as depicted, one of them involving a neighbor concerned about Richard Williams’s parenting and driving his daughters far too hard. A portion of that is seen in the first trailer for the film, released in July.

In another scene Kimmel asked about, Richard Williams meets with an agent who wants to represent his other daughter, Venus — who was a phenom before her sister — and intentionally passes gas at the end of the conference. (Unfortunately, that hasn’t been shown in a trailer and some might consider that a spoiler.) Did that really happen?

“Why are you putting me in this situation?” said Serena. “I plead the fifth.”

Prior to discussing King Richard, Williams said that she’s nearly recovered from the torn hamstring she suffered earlier this year at Wimbledon. (She explained that she heard the injury when it occurred, in addition to obviously feeling its.) Continuing to recover from the injury caused her to withdraw from the U.S. Open as well.

“The hamstring is better,” Williams said. “It took a long time. It took forever, but it’s much better now.”

Williams said she intends to play in the Australian Open, which will be played Jan. 17 to 30 in Melbourne. She’s won seven singles titles at the tournament.

King Richard premieres in theaters and on HBO Max (where it will initially run for 30 days) on Nov. 19.