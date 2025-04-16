Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL Network and Fox Sports star Rachel Bonnetta, who recently returned to sports media via Vice’s new television show, The Grudge, has shared a personal update with her social media followers.

Wednesday, Bonnetta revealed that she had received an autism diagnosis a few months ago. “It has completely changed my life and the way I understand it,” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

“I have always felt so much confusion about who I am, what I feel and why I feel the way I feel and I finally got the answers I’ve been looking for since I was a kid,” Bonnetta said. “I set out on a bit of a journey the last 8 months to learn more about my brain. I wanted to know exactly what was going on and after a lot testing I was diagnosed with OCD, ADHD, ASD + PTSD (ok fun?).”

Then, Bonnetta took aim at current HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has made recent public statements about how autism is an “epidemic.”

“RFK JR saying autism is an epidemic is LOL,” Bonnetta wrote. “Remember when depression and anxiety was such a taboo thing…. Girl, now we all got it. Thanks to continuous research we are finally able to understand our brains and that information helps us navigate the world. So yes, diagnosis numbers are up but autism has been here a looooong time and it’s beautiful. It is a gift and I feel so lucky that I get to experience this funky ass lil brain.”

Earlier this month, on Autism Awareness Day, ESPN’s NFL Live displayed drawings throughout the show from NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky’s son, Madden, who also has autism. Bonnetta re-posted a clip from the show on her X account before she had gone public with her own diagnosis.

It’s a special edition of NFL Live today as @danorlovsky7‘s son, Madden, has his drawings on display throughout the studio to honor World Autism Awareness Day 🧩 Way to go, Madden! pic.twitter.com/VI958WTJfx — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 2, 2025

Public figures like Orlovsky, Bonnetta, and others championing the cause will help people develop a better understanding of autism.