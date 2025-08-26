Screen grab: ‘New Heights’

In addition to setting podcasting records together, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are a real-life couple.

And as sometimes happens when two people fall in love, they are now planning on getting married.

In a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and “Shake it Off” singer announced their engagement. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption reads, along with a photo of Kelce’s proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

News of the couple’s highly anticipated engagement comes two years after they first went public with their relationship, which dominated headlines — and at times, NFL broadcasts — throughout the 2023 season, culminating with Kelce and the Chiefs winning their third Super Bowl. It also comes just weeks after Swift appeared on Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, in an episode that earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for the “most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube” with 1.3 million.

While Taylor and Travis took a more low profile approach to the 2024 season and ensuing offseason, it’s been impossible not to notice the couple’s return to the public spotlight in recent weeks. In addition to the appearance on New Heights — where Taylor announced her highly anticipated upcoming album “The Life of a Showgirl” — Travis was the subject of a lengthy GQ feature and photoshoot as he enters his 13th NFL season.

Now the two are planning what many would consider to be the most highly anticipated celebrity wedding in recent memory. If America had its own version of a Royal Wedding, this would be it, as the world’s biggest pop star and one of its most famous professional athletes prepare to tie the knot.

Unsurprisingly, Tuesday’s announcement has already elicited no shortage of reaction from the sports world and beyond. Here’s to wishing them a lifetime of happiness ahead and hopefully a few more podcast appearances along the way.